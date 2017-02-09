Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office cracking down on child po - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office cracking down on child porn offenders

Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
INDIANA (WFIE) -

Under Indiana Law, it's illegal to download child porn, but not to stream it, but a bill passed through the Statehouse aims to help fill those cracks in the system.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann told 14 News the loophole comes into play when people watch child pornography through a streaming service.
Since they're not downloading anything, they're not considered in possession of it.

House Bill 1091 intends to address that issue. It passed through the house unanimously during a reading this week, backed by at least four local legislators. 

"Now, there's no cost, there's no time and no barriers to access. Anybody that has internet can get on these sites and
can stream these things. So, it makes it more difficult," Hermann said. "So, having this bill go through and addressing the issue from a technology standpoint, it makes sense."

If the Bill passes the Senate, it'll head to the Governor's desk and could be signed into law by July 1.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved

