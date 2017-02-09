Lyles Station shares Washington D.C. trip experiences - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Lyles Station shares Washington D.C. trip experiences

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

The people of Lyles Station Historic Museum will soon be telling stories about their recent trip to Washington D.C.

The event on Saturday is part of the Black History Month celebration.

Lyles Station recently sent a variety of artifacts to the Smithsonian to chronicle the history of the only remaining African-American-run farm in Indiana. 

The director of the museum says it's exciting to be represented in the nation's capital.

"For us to be thousands of miles away, to be represented, and be able to take Gibson County all the way to their doorsteps, I think this is an awesome opportunity," said Stanley Madison, Lyles Station Chairman.

Lyles Station is located in Princeton and is open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

