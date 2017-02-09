Boonville family building new wedding and event venue

One Boonville family is working on building a venue they hope will bring in people from all over the Tri-State.

Since the 1900s, the McDaniel family has had a working grain and livestock farm in Spencer County. Soon, that land will be home to a new barn style wedding venue. It's something the family has been wanting to do for quite some time.

"My son got married last year and his new wife is an event coordinator," Owner Shelley McDaniel said. "So by the time she came on board, her sister is a baker so that fell into place. We got some photographers and florist lined up, we are hoping to have everything as an all inclusive, in-house, although you are welcome to bring in your own caterer or photographer as well. "

The barn sits off County Road 1060 North right at the Spencer/Warrick County line. It will be called Tanglewood Weddings and Events and will have an old fashioned rustic look inside and out with three different wedding sites.

"One's going to be on a dock, one's going to have a waterfall, and the other one is going to be a wooded area," Owner Shelley McDaniel said.

While the venue will mainly be used for weddings, the family tells says it can host many different events.

"The county and all of our neighbors has been really great to offer to help and get things done, and we have had a lot of good feedback so far," Shelley McDaniel said.

This week, crews are working pouring concrete and siding in the barn.

So far, the family has already booked 17 weddings for this year and about 25 for next.

If you're interested in booking at Tanglewood you can reach them at 812-660-1915 or tanglewoodweddingsandevents@gmail.com.

They also have a Facebook page.

