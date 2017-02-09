Mt. Vernon city council considering changes for busy intersection

Drivers in Mount Vernon could soon see changes to a busy intersection.

City leaders say there have been ten accidents at 2nd and Walnut Street over the past six years.

City council members say drivers speed on Walnut and drivers crossing on 2nd have blindspots from parked cars.

Mount Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis told us it's a congested area, especially during rush hour.

He says the council is considering a four-way stop or building a new parking lot to keep cars from parking on the street.

"I mean, obviously I think we need to make some changes, just exactly whether that would be changes to the parking or the stop signs, I'm not sure," Curtis said. "We'll have to take a look and see how some of the traffic flow would be."

Mayor Curtis wants your input. Their next Council meeting February 16.

