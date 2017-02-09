Mt. Vernon city council considering changes for busy intersectio - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mt. Vernon city council considering changes for busy intersection

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) -

Drivers in Mount Vernon could soon see changes to a busy intersection.

City leaders say there have been ten accidents at 2nd and Walnut Street over the past six years.

City council members say drivers speed on Walnut and drivers crossing on 2nd have blindspots from parked cars.

Mount Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis told us it's a congested area, especially during rush hour.

He says the council is considering a four-way stop or building a new parking lot to keep cars from parking on the street.

"I mean, obviously I think we need to make some changes, just exactly whether that would be changes to the parking or the stop signs, I'm not sure," Curtis said. "We'll have to take a look and see how some of the traffic flow would be."

Mayor Curtis wants your input. Their next Council meeting February 16.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • First Challenger League night game played

    First Challenger League night game played

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:59:01 GMT
    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

  • Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:51:42 GMT
    Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

  • Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:41:05 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly