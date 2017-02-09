Local landscape and nursery closing soon

Combs local landscape and nursery will soon be closing its doors.

Owner Chris Combs says he will be sending out an official notice at a later date.

Combs says he does plan on stepping down from the landscaping business in order to focus on other endeavors.

He told us he's helping his employees find other jobs.

He says at this time he does not know what is going to happen with his property at the intersection of Burkhardt and Lynch Road.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.