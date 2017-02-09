Police investigating graffiti found on cars, Boonville City Park - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating graffiti found on cars, Boonville City Park

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Police are trying to find who is responsible for writing and spraying graffiti in different areas around town (WFIE) Police are trying to find who is responsible for writing and spraying graffiti in different areas around town (WFIE)
BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Police are trying to find who is responsible for writing and spraying graffiti in different areas around town.

Officers told us they believe the suspects broke into a vacant apartment in the Boonville Square and got the paint they used to target cars and property at Boonville City Park. 

The incident happened on January 28 and though most of the damage has been cleaned up, the city park was hit pretty hard. 

According to Boonville Parks Director Tony Williams, this isn't the first time someone targeted the park. 

"I always feel disappointed in it because this park is for them, the people that are marking it up.," Williams said. "It's their park and they should take care of it."

If you have any information about this, call the police.

