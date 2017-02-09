Daviess Co. deputies learn quick decision making skills through special training

This simulation prepares everyone at the Daviess County Sheriff's Office for any situation (WFIE)

Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies are sharpening their decision-making skills through a special simulator training program.

They don't use real weapons or even real people other than themselves.

This simulation prepares everyone at the Daviess County Sheriff's Office for any situation.

"It's basically a big computer game that we get to interact with," Deputy Ramsey said. "It allows us to train on things like judgment making, use of force, and also a little bit of firearms."

The simulation takes deputies through everything from a traffic stop to an active shooter situation. They talk back to the screen and even use fake weapons made just for the simulation.

A controller can decide the outcome of the simulation and whether the criminal will give in or put up a fight.

"One reason that it's such a good training tool is because a lot of these situations we are put in, we can't recreate those in a safe environment.," Deputy Ramsey said. "This allows us to train in a safe environment, interact with the simulator, and it gives us that little bit of edge."

That's where the decision-making skills come in. Deputies have a split second to make that call.

They say they'd rather make their decisions here than in real life. That's why they say this training is more of a decision-making training than a firearms proficiency test.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.