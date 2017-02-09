Police leave post-it notes for businesses owners - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police leave post-it notes for businesses owners

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jasper police say they're leaving them for business owners just to let them know they stopped by (WFIE) Jasper police say they're leaving them for business owners just to let them know they stopped by (WFIE)
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

Small white post-it notes are popping up on the doors of businesses in Jasper. 

Jasper Police says they're leaving them for business owners just to let them know they've stopped by.  

Those officers are checking to make sure no one has broken into the businesses, and that doors and windows are locked. 

"A business owner will call in and say hey thanks, officer such and such for checking my business, we appreciate it and it just makes them feel good when they come in in the morning and they know that somebody has checked their business," said Nathan Schmitt, Assistant Chief of Jasper PD.

Schmitt says they don't leave a post-it note every time so people looking to steal don't catch on. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

