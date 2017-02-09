Medical center under construction in downtown Poseyville

Donations poured in from community members in Poseyville to build the new medical center (WFIE)

A new development is underway in downtown Poseyville. A medical center is under construction.

Donations poured in from community members in Poseyville to build the new medical center.

We're told it's a much-needed facility. Poseyville hasn't had a family practice in over 50 years.

Town Council President Bruce Baker told us the center on West Fletchal Street in downtown should open July 1 of this year.

The project totals to $700,000. The new medical center will house two physicians to care for Poseyville and patients in the surrounding areas.

"The whole community has been behind this, and we really appreciate this," Baker said. "That's the type of community we live in."

Baker says a nonprofit team created in 2015 raised most of the funds for the facility.

"We continue to need cash donations from individuals or corporations. Nothing's too small, and nothing's too big," Baker added.

Construction crews broke ground in mid-January, and Baker, a longtime community leader, is excited big ideas are coming to life in the small town.

