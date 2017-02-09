Aces return to action with Valley road swing

The University of Evansville women's basketball team set out on its longest road journey of the season on Thursday as the team prepares for Missouri Valley Conference showdowns at Wichita State and Missouri State this weekend.

The Purple Aces (8-14, 3-8 MVC) will be looking to put an end to a four-game skid, and the team is certain to have revenge in mind Friday night after falling victim to a fourth-quarter Shocker surge in the earlier meeting this season at the Ford Center. The contest featured a memorable third stanza for the Aces as they wiped out a seven-point deficit by out-scoring WSU 19-4 to take a 52-44 lead into the final period.

The Shockers responded with a 30-point fourth to earn the 74-67 victory in the contest.

Camary Williams led the way for the Aces with 24 points and 10 rebounds. She did the bulk of her work at the charity stripe, tying a school record with 14 made free throws. Sara Dickey added another 17 while Brooke Dossett and Macie Lively combined for another 22.

Williams leads the Aces this season, averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 steals. The Ft. Myers, Fla., native is the only MVC player in the top five in points and rebounds, and she currently ranks second in the nation in takeaways.

Dickey, UE's all-time leading scorer, is second on the team with 14.7 points per game, and Sasha Robinson is second in boards at 7.5 per contest.

WSU (10-11, 5-5 MVC), meanwhile is one of the hottest teams in league after winning five of the last games. The Shockers saw their winning streak ended by Missouri State in 65-60 fashion a week ago.

On Sunday, the Aces will feature in a rare Sunday night showdown with the Lady Bears, who improved to 11-10 with that victory in Wichita. MSU has won three straight conference games to move to 7-3 on the season. The team will take on Southern Illinois on Friday night.

Earlier this season, UE dropped a 77-41 decision to MSU at the Ford Center.

Tipoff on both Friday and Sunday is set for 7 p.m.

