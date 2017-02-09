Kellogg closing in Evansville, 30 jobs lost

Evansville's Kellogg distribution center is closing.

The company confirmed the center on N. Kentucky Avenue is one of 39 distribution centers that are closing this year. Timing will vary, but Kellogg officials say they expect all the closures to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The news comes as part of the company's announcement to ends their Direct Store Delivery network.

Kellogg officials say it was a difficult decision because it will impact around 1,100 employees nationwide, but it's being done to reduce costs.

Kellogg announced the closure of their Vigo County, Indiana, plant back in August. That closure impacted 150 employees.

