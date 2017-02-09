Kellogg closing in Evansville, 30 jobs lost - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Kellogg closing in Evansville, 30 jobs lost

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: kelloggcompany.com Source: kelloggcompany.com
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville's Kellogg distribution center is closing.

The company confirmed the center on N. Kentucky Avenue is one of 39 distribution centers that are closing this year. Timing will vary, but Kellogg officials say they expect all the closures to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2017. 

The news comes as part of the company's announcement to ends their Direct Store Delivery network

Kellogg officials say it was a difficult decision because it will impact around 1,100 employees nationwide, but it's being done to reduce costs. 

Kellogg announced the closure of their Vigo County, Indiana, plant back in August. That closure impacted 150 employees. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • First Challenger League night game played

    First Challenger League night game played

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:59:01 GMT
    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

  • Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:51:42 GMT
    Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

  • Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:41:05 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly