Crews respond to crash in Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews respond to crash in Owensboro

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A crash in Owensboro is under investigation.

It happened at West 4th Street and Ewing Court just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police the driver, Timothy Robbins, was driving east on West 4th Street when they started to swerve in and out of their lane before rolling over into a ditch.

We're told Robbins was thrown from the vehicle as a result and has a broken leg.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly