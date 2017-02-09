Crews respond to crash in Owensboro

A crash in Owensboro is under investigation.

It happened at West 4th Street and Ewing Court just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Looks like the scene should be clear soon. Still waiting on info about what caused the accident and how the driver is doing. pic.twitter.com/z2aXC2O3Mq — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) February 9, 2017

Witnesses told police the driver, Timothy Robbins, was driving east on West 4th Street when they started to swerve in and out of their lane before rolling over into a ditch.

We're told Robbins was thrown from the vehicle as a result and has a broken leg.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.