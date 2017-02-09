Residents wake up to no heat at Evansville apartment complex, problem fixed

The heat is back on at an Evansville apartment complex after residents say it's been out since Wednesday night.

This isn't the first time people have called us to complain about issues at Schnute Towers.

Maintenance crews tell us a fuse blew inside their heating system and the problem was fixed later in the afternoon.

Just a few weeks ago, we reported when residents complained about no hot water. That problem was eventually fixed also.

