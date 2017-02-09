Coverdale Valley Coverdale continues Diver of the Week streak - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Coverdale Valley Coverdale continues Diver of the Week streak

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: University of Evansville) (Source: University of Evansville)
ST. LOUIS, MO (WFIE) -

For the sixth consecutive competition this season, junior diver Courtney Coverdale has been named Diver of the Week by the Missouri Valley Conference.

This past Saturday at SIU, Coverdale posted a 244.35 1-Meter score for a second place finish. She continued on to take third on 3-Meter with a 233.17. This is her eighth career weekly accolade from the Valley.

Coverdale and the Lady Aces finish the 2016-2017 season next week at the UNI-hosted Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Iowa City, Iowa.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Athletics

