Coverdale Valley Coverdale continues Diver of the Week streak

For the sixth consecutive competition this season, junior diver Courtney Coverdale has been named Diver of the Week by the Missouri Valley Conference.

This past Saturday at SIU, Coverdale posted a 244.35 1-Meter score for a second place finish. She continued on to take third on 3-Meter with a 233.17. This is her eighth career weekly accolade from the Valley.

Coverdale and the Lady Aces finish the 2016-2017 season next week at the UNI-hosted Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Iowa City, Iowa.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Athletics