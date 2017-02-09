New Culver's coming to Evansville's west side - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New Culver's coming to Evansville's west side

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Construction will soon begin on a new restaurant on the west side of Evansville.

Culver's is planning to replace the old Steak N Shake off the Lloyd Expressway.  

On Thursday, demolition crews were clearing what's left of the old Steak N Shake so construction could begin on the new Culver's. 

It will be the second location in Evansville, with another one on the east side. 

Culver's is a family-favorite restaurant known for their ButterBurgers, Fresh Frozen Custard & Wisconsin Cheese Curds. 

