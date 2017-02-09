AT&T restores service in Warrick Co.

If you had trouble with your AT&T service Thursday, you weren't alone.

Crews were in Warrick County trying to fix a pole damaged in a deadly crash just after midnight.

The crash happened on Highway 662, just west of Newburgh. A Massachusetts man was killed as a result.

AT&T released the following statement regarding the outage:

We’re working to restore service for customers in the Newburgh area who may be experiencing wireless and wireline issues following an early morning auto accident that damaged our telephone poles at the intersection of Ellerbuft and Covert Road. Our technicians are onsite to repair the damage and restore service. We apologize for this inconvenience.

Service has since been restored.?

