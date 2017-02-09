AT&T restores service in Warrick Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

AT&T restores service in Warrick Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(AT&T) (AT&T)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

If you had trouble with your AT&T service Thursday, you weren't alone.

Crews were in Warrick County trying to fix a pole damaged in a deadly crash just after midnight.

[RELATED: Massachusetts man killed in Warrick County crash]

The crash happened on Highway 662, just west of Newburgh. A Massachusetts man was killed as a result.

AT&T released the following statement regarding the outage:

We’re working to restore service for customers in the Newburgh area who may be experiencing wireless and wireline issues following an early morning auto accident that damaged our telephone poles at the intersection of Ellerbuft and Covert Road. Our technicians are onsite to repair the damage and restore service. We apologize for this inconvenience.

Service has since been restored.?

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:41:05 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>

  • 8 yr. old raises money for VHS

    8 yr. old raises money for VHS

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:38:27 GMT
    She helped set up a car wash with local vendors outside the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Rosenberger Avenue (WFIE)She helped set up a car wash with local vendors outside the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Rosenberger Avenue (WFIE)

    One little girl is making a big impact on the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. Nine-year-old Katherine Cartwright started a #donateforkatherine campaign where she gathers donations for the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. 

    More >>

    One little girl is making a big impact on the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. Nine-year-old Katherine Cartwright started a #donateforkatherine campaign where she gathers donations for the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. 

    More >>

  • First Challenger League game played

    First Challenger League game played

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:50:58 GMT
    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly