Gutjahr Named to U.S. National Team for CONCACAF U-20 Championship

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WFIE) -

Indiana’s Jeremiah Gutjahr was one of 20 players named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team on Thursday.

Gutjahr will play for the USMNT squad at the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship later this month, which will send four teams to the 2017 FIFA U-20 Men's World Cup in South Korea this May. Gutjahr was selected for the team after an 11-day training camp.

“We are very excited that Jeremiah has been selected to the U.S. U-20 National Team roster for the upcoming CONCACAF qualifiers in Costa Rica later this month,” Indiana head coach Todd Yeagley said. “He has worked very hard to earn this unique opportunity and we look forward to cheering on our U-20 National Team as they look to qualify for the upcoming U-20 World Cup held this summer in South Korea.”

The USA has been drawn into Group B along with Panama, Haiti and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The U.S. opens against Panama at 4 p.m. ET on Feb. 18, followed by Haiti at 5:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 21and Saint Kitts and Nevis at 5:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 24. All three of the USA’s matches will be broadcast in the United States on Univision networks.

Previously, Gutjahr has been named to the U.S. U-20 and U-18 teams. This past season for the Hoosiers, Gutjahr appeared in 20 matches, earning 11 starts, totaling one goal and one assist on the year.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics

