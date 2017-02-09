Lincoln Ave. expansion project underway

A major expansion project of Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh is now underway.

A portion of Lincoln from the Bell Road intersection to Lenn Road has been closed off to traffic, except for people who live in that area.

Highway crews say they plan to add turns lanes to that section of road to help with the flow of traffic in the growing neighborhood.

Actual road construction won't start until utilities are relocated.

Crews have already expanded a section of Lincoln from the county line all the way to Bell road.

