Expect delays on the southbound bridge starting Friday

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Drivers in Evansville and Henderson can expect delays on the southbound Twin Bridge again this weekend.

Highway department crews will be back on the southbound bridge starting at 9 p.m. Friday to work on the installation of a solar navigation lighting system.  

Crews plan to work around the clock until 5:30 a.m. Monday.  

The work will continue on both sides of the bridge until it's finished, which will likely be in May. 

