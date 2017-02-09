Expect delays on the southbound bridge starting Friday

Drivers in Evansville and Henderson can expect delays on the southbound Twin Bridge again this weekend.

Highway department crews will be back on the southbound bridge starting at 9 p.m. Friday to work on the installation of a solar navigation lighting system.

Crews plan to work around the clock until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The work will continue on both sides of the bridge until it's finished, which will likely be in May.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.