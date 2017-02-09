The Legacy of the Knights - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

The Legacy of the Knights

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

While Mater Dei is considered Indiana High School Wrestling royalty, Castle has a program that perennially sends wrestlers to Semi-State, and such is the case this coming weekend.

14 Sports reporter Megan Thompson has the Knights' Tale.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly