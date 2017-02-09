KWC riding 18-game winning streak - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KWC riding 18-game winning streak

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: KWC) (Source: KWC)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

There are streaks and then there are rolls. The KWC men are on one for the Ages, having not lost a game since last season!

14 Sports Reporter Aaron Hancock has more on the red-hot Panthers.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly