ATV bill in honor of Warrick Co. girl passes IN House

An ATV safety bill, inspired by the accident that killed a Warrick County girl in 2015, has passed the Indiana House of Representatives.

Kate Bruggenschmidt,11, was riding an ATV with a friend in July 2015. The ATV rolled over on her they rode up a hill. Kate was trapped underneath and died of severe head injuries.

Neither Kate or her friend were wearing helmets.

House Bill 1200 would require anyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet while riding or operating off road vehicles.

State Rep. Lloyd Arnold of Leavenworth authored the bill.

“Seeing the support for this legislation from families and friends who have been personally affected by an ATV-related accident has been truly amazing,” said Arnold.

Officials say over the last five years, 1,285 ATV-related injuries have happened in Indiana. and fatalities are on the rise.

According to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources, there were 21 deaths because off-road vehicle crashes last year. That number is up from 16 in 2015.

Right now, Indiana’s state parks and facilities require ATV riders, regardless of age, to wear helmets. Those rules don't apply to private property.

Kate's mom, Ashlee Bruggenschmidt, started “Play For Kate” in order to raise awareness about the importance of ATV safety.

“When our kids play football, when Kate played softball two hours before her accident, she had a helmet on. It’s required. But when we’re putting them on these machines, we’re not requiring that,” Bruggenschmidt said. “We need to be more proactive than reactive. An ATV helmet law on any property for 18 and under is a step in the right direction.”

The bill is now headed to the Indiana Senate.

