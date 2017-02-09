Driver pried from car after Daviess Co., KY crash

Crews responded to the scene of a rollover crash in Daviess County Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:15 in the 4700 block of Wayne Bridge Road.

According to deputies, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle causing it to flip.

We're told rescue crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get the driver out, but deputies say the driver did not have any life-threatening injuries.

