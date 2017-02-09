Massachusetts man dead after Warrick Co. crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Warrick County.

It happened just after midnight Thursday morning on Highway 662, just west of Newburgh.

According to the coroner, witnesses reported that 36-year-old David Mwangi of Marlborough, Massachusetts was driving erratically and at a high-speed on 662 when he lost control of his vehicle.

Mwangi's vehicle rolled over multiple times and he was thrown from the vehicle.

The coroner says alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

