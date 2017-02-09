Suspect in custody, another still on the loose after Ohio Co. chase

Kentucky State Police says troopers had to chase a man they pulled over for a problem with his license plate in Ohio County. That man is now in jail on charges of dealing meth.

Wednesday night, a trooper pulled over 27-year-old Justin Snodgrass in Cromwell, which is between Ohio and Butler Counties.

When the trooper went back to his car, Snodgrass took off. The trooper chased Snodgrass until he turned into a field and got stuck in the mud.

Troopers charged him with trafficking meth, driving while under the influence, evading police and for not wearing his seat belt.

Troopers say his passenger, Erica Bratcher, also ran from the scene and they are still trying to find her.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.