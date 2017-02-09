EPD: Man stabbed trying to help girlfriend involved in fight over lighter

Evansville police are investigating a stabbing.

It happened around 11 o'clock Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Lodge Avenue near Van Bibber Avenue.

We're told a woman got into an argument over a lighter in the hall with unknown suspects. They started fighting and that's when, according to a police report, her boyfriend went to help.

Police say he was stabbed during the fight and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and, so far, no arrests have been made.

