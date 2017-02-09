WATCH: An hours-long police standoff in Evansville has come to an end. Krista McEnany is live with the latest.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

BOTTOMING OUT: It is sharply colder this morning as temps sink into the lower to middle 20's under clear skies. This will be the coldest day of the week. High temps will only make it to the lower 30's with a brisk northwest wind at 10 to 20 miles an hour. It will be warmer on Friday as temps climb into the lower 50's with a mix of sun and clouds. Byron has the forecast.

EPD SWAT STANDOFF: A man is in jail after barricading himself inside a home and threatening Evansville police officers. Police arrested 33-year-old Damon Maffett, after that standoff, which lasted about two hours last night. They tell us Maffett is "a serious violent felon." Krista McEnany is live with the details.

BEVIN STATE OF THE COMMONWEALTH: Governor Matt Bevin promises charter schools are coming to Kentucky. He made that pledge in this year's State of the Commonwealth address.

TRUMP LUNCH: President Trump will have lunch at the White House with some Democratic senators today. The lunch is expected to involve discussion of the president's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

SESSIONS CONFIRMATION: Also today, Jeff Sessions will be sworn in as United States Attorney General. The Senate confirmed Sessions last night after another contentious confirmation process.

NOREASTER: The northeast United States is bracing for the first major winter storm of 2017. Road crews throughout the northeast started setting up so they would be in place when the snow hits.

Officials are saying to prepare for as much as two feet of snow and single digit temperatures.

HAVE A BAGEL: If you are contemplating your choices for breakfast right now, you might want to go with a bagel, since it's National Bagel Day.

