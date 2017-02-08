Standoff in Evansville ends peacefully

A man involved in a standoff with Evansville police is now in jail.

The standoff began around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Boeke when police went to serve a warrant on 33-year-old Damon Maffett.

Police say Maffett is a "serious violent felon" and was wanted for domestic assault. He was accused of hitting a woman with a pistol.

When officers went to his apartment on South Boeke Road, near Sycamore Street, they say a woman ran out and they found that Maffett had barricaded himself inside with a shotgun.

Police say they ordered Maffett to come outside, but he threatened to "blast" the K-9 if it was released inside.

A SWAT unit was called, and they were eventually able to talk him down. The situation ended peacefully after about two hours.

Police say they found a shotgun under a mattress.

Maffett is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing several charges.

