Hanson man runs 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

Dave Jones just returned from his trip around the world. He is a Hopkins County marathon runner who ran seven marathons, on seven continents in seven days.

He just missed the Guinness Book of World Record by several hours because of bad weather in Antarctica. He told us he's proud of his performance and hopes it inspires others.

Jones proudly wears his marathon medals like jewelry. One for each of the seven marathons he ran in seven days on seven continents as part of the Triple 7 Quest race.

The Hopkins County runner traveled to Australia late January to run the first 26 miles. From there, he headed east around the world to each continent.

"It's a really intense idea to be one of only four people ever to run public marathons on all seven continents in less than seven days," said Dave Jones, Marathon Runner.

Australia was the hardest course where Jones and eight others ran in 102-degree weather.

However, don't forget about Antarctica. He battled steep elevation and rugged terrain there.

Jones says it took about six hours to run each marathon. When he wasn't on the course, he stayed on top of his nutrition, drank water, and wore special pants and stocks that increased blood flow to help with his recovery.

Jones says by the end of the Triple 7 Quest race his feet swelled almost a full shoe size and he estimates he lost around 10 pounds.

"I hope there are other people who just realize that guy is no different than me," Dave Jones said.

Jones isn't stopping with the Triple 7 Quest. He hopes to run another 18 marathons in several states before the end of the year.

He kept a journal during his latest marathon challenge.

