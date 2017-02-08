Smith gets clutch bucket, Aces survive

Crews responded to a rollover crash in Gibson County on Friday.More >>
Crews responded to a rollover crash in Gibson County on Friday.More >>
Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.More >>
Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.More >>
A man walked into the Huntingburg police station today and confessed to a six-year-old crime.More >>
A man walked into the Huntingburg police station today and confessed to a six-year-old crime.More >>
The 39th annual International BBQ Festival has a full schedule planned Friday aND Saturday..full of food and events.More >>
The 39th annual International BBQ Festival has a full schedule planned Friday aND Saturday..full of food and events.More >>
It's taken quite a bit of time and a lot of money, but we're told plans to renovate the Historic Riverhouse Hotel are moving forward, again, with big changes inside and out.More >>
It's taken quite a bit of time and a lot of money, but we're told plans to renovate the Historic Riverhouse Hotel are moving forward, again, with big changes inside and out.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>