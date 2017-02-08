Buss climbs up scoring chart, Lady Hoosiers win

Indiana came back from a halftime deficit for the first time this season as it earned the first ever win at Rutgers, 63-52, on Wednesday night at Rutgers Athletic Center.

Junior forward Amanda Cahill paced IU with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting as she also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Junior guard Tyra Buss added 17 points in the win, including a 9-for-11 performance from the free throw line and a game-high nine assists to go along with two steals.

Senior center Jenn Anderson scored in double figures as well, adding 10 points and five rebounds. Indiana shot 43.4 percent on the night – including 47.7 percent in the second half – and also narrowly winning the rebound margin, 32-30. As a team, IU also combined for 14 assists and seven steals and picked up 24 points on turnovers.

IU trailed by six after the conclusion of one quarter, shooting just 25 percent to open the ballgame. Cahill baseline jumper gets IU on the board first with just under two minutes into play. Gassion’s jumper on a feed by Buss kept it tied, but five unanswered points from Rutgers gave them a six-point advantage, 11-4, with 2:50 remaining.

Indiana would find themselves down 17-11 at the conclusion of the first quarter, before Gassion kicked off the second with a drive on the left side to score. Chipping away at the Scarlet Knight lead, the Hoosiers used a 58.3 percent clip from the field in the frame to come within two at half. A good 3-pointer from Cahill and a steal and transition layup from Buss to come within one, 23-22, with 5:21 to play. They would eventually tie it up at 24-24 before Rutgers would answer with five straight points nearing halftime as Gulley’s 3-pointer from the right baseline kept IU within reach, trailing 29-27.

The third quarter also featured an above 50 percent performance from the floor as IU went 53.8 percent. They opened up the second half with a floater in the lane by Cahill before Buss dumped off to Anderson to take a 31-29 lead. The third quarter would feature six ties and eight lead changes as a pair at the charity stripe by freshman forward Darby Foresman regained the lead back at the 4:26 mark.

IU was able to really pull apart thanks in part to an 8-0 run to end the quarter, securing a 46-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter. It would be a 12-0 run before it was all said and done for Indiana, who went up 52-39 with as Buss scored inside. The Scarlet Knight came within as few as five with four minutes left in the game, but a Buss led 6-0 run helped close the win.

NOTES

Wednesday’s win marked the first win in Piscataway for the Hoosiers since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2013-14.

Indiana also erased a halftime deficit for the first time this season, as it was previously 0-6 when trailing at half.

Junior forward Amanda Cahill led Indiana with 20 points on the night, her third 20 or more performance in Big Ten play this season and the 27 th of her career.

Junior guard Tyra Buss also returned to double figures as she added 17 points including a 9-for-11 performance from the free throw line. She also added a game-high nine assists.

Senior center Jenn Anderson put in 10 points, her 11 th double-figure scoring game this season as she shot 5-for-8 from the floor.

All-time scoring update Tyra Buss (1,424, 13th) Alexis Gassion (1,239, 16 th ) Amanda Cahill (1,184, 17 th )



Courtesy: Indiana University Sports Information Department