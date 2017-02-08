Mighty Oaks fall to Morthland

The Morthland College Patriots fought off numerous comeback attempts from the Mighty Oaks tonight, turning a 53-42 halftime lead into a 99-82 victory. The win improved Morthland's record to 12-8, while OCU fell to 14-6 on the year.

Addison Wagler shot 10-17 from the floor, scoring a team high 23 points, while grabbing seven rebounds. Andre Bearden came off the bench to add 16 counters, going 4-6 from the field, including 2-3 from beyond the arc, while making 6-7 from the foul line. Andrew Scott added 15 points in the loss.

Tyler Burmester led the Patriots with a double-double, scoring 35 points while grabbing a game high 11 boards. Dylan Burmester chipped in with 29 counters, while Aaron Rushing added 13.

For the game, OCU shot 32-73 (43.8%) from the field, including 7-25 (28.0%) from three point range. Morthland made 36-61 (59.0%) of their shots, going 16-30 (53.3%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 11-15 (73.3%) of the free throws, while the Patriots were 11-16 (68.8%) of their foul shots.

The Oaks were outrebounded 38-29 in the game, despite leading 13-9 on the offensive boards. OCU handed out 18 assists, compared to 21 for the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 13-7.

Next up for the Mighty Oaks is a home contest on Saturday, February 11, in the Johnson Center, against Wright State University-Lake. Game time is slated for 3:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Sports Information Department