Online payments coming soon to Vanderburgh Co.Building Commissioner's Office

After working for years to make online payments for permits accessible, the Building Commissioner's office took its first steps to make things easier for residential home construction.

The new feature allows contractors to finish paperwork online. It includes applying for permits, getting approvals from the office, and making payments.

"The one thing I found with the people we deal with here in the Building Commission is that anytime you can do something with them over the phone or via the internet, and they don't have to come down and park and come up here, they're very happy." said Ron Beane, a building commissioner.

Right now, they're in "testing mode" and hope to roll this out by the end of February.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.