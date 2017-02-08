KY Gov. Bevin outlines his agenda in State of the Commonwealth address

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said charter schools are coming to the Commonwealth while drug dealers will be pushed out of the state.

The Governor made those announcements Wednesday night during his annual State of the Commonwealth address.

The governor spoke for about an hour without a prepared speech and only using a few notes. However, he made it clear he wants changes made to the state's education system.

He wants greater accountability and he wants to abolish Common Core.

He also wants parents to have more choices by bringing charter schools to the state.

"We need Kentucky to not be one of the seven states in America that still has a monopoly on public education dollars because, with all due respect, we're not doing as well as we could be," said Republican Governor Bevin. "We've got great teachers, we've got great administrators, but the reality is they're buried in bureaucracy. They're buried under such an unbelievable mess as it relates to all the auditing and testing and things they are required to do."

Gov. Bevin also said the state has seen a $12-million increase in funding to combat the state's heroin epidemic.

He says he wants that to be a sign the state won't put up with illegal drug use.

"If you're a drug addict, especially someone who's not an addict but is creating addicts, you're not going to want to live in Kentucky," said Gov. Bevin. "We are going to hammer that."

Gov. Bevin also said some people will have to pay more under a proposal to overhaul the state's tax code.

He said he will call a special session to change how the state collects taxes.

