OCU Memorial Service held for Professor and her daughter

A memorial service was held at Oakland City University on Wednesday for the Dean and her daughter who died in a car accident.

Students poured in even after the memorial started. Staff even brought in extra chairs.

Reverend Marc Grimes spoke about how students and staff will need to lean on each other during this time.

The two died on Thursday when a driver ran a red light and struck their car at the intersection of state roads 64 and 65.

The other driver remains in critical condition.

Provost Danny Dunivan says Dr. Cutchin went above and beyond as a teacher and dean.

"She is an example of what we expect a teacher to be around here and was an example to other faculty members of this institution because she showed a concern for not just history and her discipline, but for her school and for her students," said Dunivan.

Students and staff didn't have classes again on Monday so that those wanting to go, could make the funeral.

Dunivan says there is an endowment scholarship in honor of Claudine and Adelaide.

The funding will go toward history and social science majors.

