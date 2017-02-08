Christ the King in Madisonville closed for the rest of the week due to illness

Another western Kentucky school is closed due to sick students.

Christ the King Catholic school in Madisonville shut down for the rest of the week.

According to the school's Facebook page, most of the students have had strep throat or the flu.

The school hopes keeping the students away from each other will stop germs from spreading.

Custodial staff were in the building cleaning Wednesday morning. The plan is to have kids back at their desks Monday.

