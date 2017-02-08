Owensboro officers push seat belts through seat belt blitz

The Owensboro Police Department is always on the mission of reminding everyone to buckle up..or they will have to pay a price.

It's all part of the Buckle Up Owensboro Seat Belts Save Lives campaign. The price today was a $25 ticket, but officers say they do these seat belt blitz's to keep people from paying a bigger price, which could be losing their life in a car accident.

Once a month, officers hit the streets on the lookout for those not wearing their seat belts. An undercover officer watches people drive by and if he spots someone not buckled up, he informs officers ready to pull them over and remind them why they should always be wearing that seat belt. Officers say when they started this last year, they were pulling people over every 6 minutes. Now, its harder to find people not buckled up...which is a good thing. They say there was a 7% increase in people wearing their seat belts in the city last year..that brings them up to 92%. Officers say they aren't stopping until 100% of Owensboro buckles up.

"We are issuing citations during this blitz period, and its to raise awareness that seat belts do save lives and it is the law for your to wear your seat belt. From what I'm hearing from our officers, its actually more difficult to find vehicles to stop because more and more people are wearing their seat belts, which is exactly what we want to see," Officer Michael Hathaway, Public Information Officer for Owensboro Police Department says.

During the 2-hour seat belt blitz, officers gave out 11 citations and 1 warning. They say wearing your seat belt can cut your chances of a serious injury or losing your life in an accident by 50%.

