Evansville firefighters burn "dollhouses"

It's all part of a planned "fire behavior exercise." (WFIE)

EVSC students are turning a stack of wood into dollhouses for Evansville firefighters to burn up.

It's all part of a planned "fire behavior exercise."

It'll show firefighters how to read smoke, the importance of door control, and how heat and smoke move.

We're told Southern Indiana Career and Tech Center students are building 18 dollhouses in total. About half of them should be done by the end of the month.

"It's about as real as you can get on a smaller scale," Mike Larson, EFD Instructor told us. "Even a small, four-foot-tall, we call em dollhouses, actually puts out quite a bit of heat."

The fire department only ordered 16 dollhouses, but we're told they are building two extras because the students wanted the chance to burn a couple themselves with the firefighters.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.