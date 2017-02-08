New apartments under construction on Franklin St.

If you've driven down Franklin Street lately you may have noticed some new black balconies under construction along a portion of the block between Wabash and 10th Avenues.

They're part of a project involving new second-floor apartments going in above six businesses on the block. There will be three apartments upstairs.

We spoke with one business owner who got a sneak peak at what's going on above her business.

"They've got the original hardwood floors that have been refinished and restored," said Brittany Cagle, owner of District 7 Boutique. "If you look around my store, you'll see all the exposed brick which they do have up there as well, and there are some original doors from the 1800s and there are some new balconies out front that you can sit and enjoy."

There is no word on when the apartments will be finished.

