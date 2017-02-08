Charges filed against Evansville city council member

Charges were filed against an Evansville city council member.

Jonathan Weaver is charged with Invasion of Privacy after an incident at the Ford Center in December. We're told Weaver's ex-wife, Amanda Gatson, claimed he came to the bar area where she was serving and stayed until he got his drink.

Gatson told Police Weaver knows he's not supposed to be around her and showed police a protective order that states Weaver is to stay away from her while she's at work.

He claims The Ford Center is a public place and was not listed on the protective order.

The next day Police contacted the Prosecutors Office who confirmed that Protective Order had no exceptions.

Charges were filed last week.

A year before this incident, Weaver filed a complaint against Gatson for computer trespassing. He's waiting on the Prosecutor's office to file charges.

He tells us this is a personal matter and would not be discussing it any further.

Court records show Weaver has not officially been served. Our conversation with him Wednesday afternoon was the first he'd heard of these charges, according to Weaver.

He told us he has sought legal protection from his ex-wife.

He is expected in court for an initial hearing on February 23.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.