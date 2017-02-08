IL business man plans to run for governor

The son of the late U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy plans to make his run for Illinois Governor.

An adviser says Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy plans to oppose Bruce Rauner in the 2018 race.

He brings to the race instant name recognition and considerable personal wealth to help fund a campaign against Rauner.

Kennedy is the former chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

