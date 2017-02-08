Kuhn, Receveur Honored by Big Ten Conference

For the third time this season, a member of the Indiana University Track and Field team has been recognized by the Big Ten Conference.

Katherine Receveur has been nothing short of dominant throughout her sophomore campaign for the Indiana Hoosiers. The Louisville native earned All-Big Ten, All-Region and All-America status during the cross country season. At the Meyo Invitational, Receveur was electric. On Friday night she unofficially split a sub 4:39-mile in the DMR to secure the win for the Hoosiers. The time set the school record and ranks, ranks first in the conference and is third nationally. She crushed her PR in the 3,000m run on her way to establishing the new school record with a time of 9:03.71. Katherine’s time ranks first in the NCAA by nearly three seconds. On the season, Receveur has set the school record in the 3,000m run, the 5,000m run and aided in the record setting run at the DMR.

Daniel Kuhn earns his sixth career Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week honor, and his second this season. The junior began his assault on the school record book last season and has not looked back since. Kuhn, an outdoor All-American, holds the school record in the 600m run as well as the 800m run. At the Meyo Invitational Kuhn took advantage of the oversized track to hit a 1:46.42 in a winning effort in the 800m run. His time currently sits atop the NCAA leaderboard. He also holds the third fastest 600m run time in the country.

Kuhn, Receveur and the the rest of the Indiana University Track and Field team will be back in action on Friday as hosts of the Hoosier Hills Invitational.

2016-17 Big Ten Athlete of the Week Winners:

Dec. 14 – Bryce Millar (T), Katherine Receveur (T)

Jan. 18 – Daniel Kuhn (T)

Feb. 8 – Daniel Kuhn (T), Katherine Receveur (T)

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics