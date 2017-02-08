KSP: Registered sex offender had social media account - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP: Registered sex offender had social media account

Michael Shaw (Source: Henderson County Detention Center)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police say a registered sex offender in Henderson County had a social media account, which is in violation of the sex offender registry.

Michael Shaw, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration.

An investigation was started after troopers learned Shaw had a Facebook account.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center without incident.

