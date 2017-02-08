Authorities: Driver in deadly Daviess Co. crash had meth in her system

Authorities in Daviess County say toxicology results show the driver in a deadly crash had a high concentration of meth and prescription drugs in her system.

It happened on December 20.

[PREVIOUS: Community responds after tragic accident kills three in Daviess Co.]

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Kelly Brey crested a hill on Pleasant Valley Road, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into several trees.

Brey was killed, along with her daughter, eight-year-old Abigail Brey and her daughter's friend, seven-year-old Katie Hodskins. Deputies say they weren't wearing seat belts.

Both of the children were second graders at Country Heights Elementary.

Authorities say Brey also had Clonazepan and a muscle relaxer in her system. The coroner says the amount of meth in her system was "a very high concentration."

