Driver in deadly DUI crash in Muhlenberg Co. pleads guilty

The driver in a deadly DUI crash in Muhlenberg County has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Bobby Ammons was facing a murder charge after the October crash that killed his passenger, Joshua Stilts.

Authorities say Ammons was under the influence of alcohol when he went off Kentucky 949 south of Penrod and hit a tree.

Ammons is due back in court on June 25.

