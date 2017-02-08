ECHL approves IceMen move to Jacksonville

For the first time ever, the Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team will make an appearance in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship round after defeating the No. 1 seed Trevecca, 7-3, on Friday afternoon. The Panthers opponent is yet to be determined as two games remain on Friday. First pitch for the Championship round is set for 11 am CT on Saturday with the second game to follow at 2:15 pm CT if necessary. Kentucky Wesleyan wasted no time getting on the board,...

More >>