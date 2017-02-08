ECHL approves IceMen move to Jacksonville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

ECHL approves IceMen move to Jacksonville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: ECHL
JACKSONVILLE, FL(WFIE) -

The former Evansville IceMen have now found a home in Jacksonville.

The league tweeted the move Wednesday.

As we told you last month, Owner Ron Geary sold the team

