Muhlenberg Co. teacher pleads guilty to rape

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Courtney Davis, 27 (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center) Courtney Davis, 27 (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Muhlenberg County teacher charged with rape has changed her plea.

Court officials say Courtney Davis is now pleading guilty to four counts of third degree rape. 

She's accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Muhlenberg County High School. She was arrested back in October. 

Sentencing is set for March 13. 

