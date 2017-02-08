One year until Winter Olympics 2018 in PyeongChang

Wednesday marks the one year countdown until the 2018 Winter Olympics held in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Olympics will be Held February 8-25, 2018 on 14News, your local NBC affiliate.

Some Olympic athletes to watch include: snowboarder Shaun White, figure skater Ashley Wagner, and alpine skier Lindsey Vonn.

There are 102 events in which medals will be awarded at the Winter Olympics.

