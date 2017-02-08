Police: Man drove twice the speed limit at twice the legal BAC

Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.More >>
Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.More >>
This was Congressman James Comer's fourth town hall since the House voted on the American Health Care Act.More >>
This was Congressman James Comer's fourth town hall since the House voted on the American Health Care Act.More >>
Local police departments said more than eight recent break-ins at Tri-State Mexican restaurants could be connected.More >>
Local police departments said more than eight recent break-ins at Tri-State Mexican restaurants could be connected.More >>
A Facebook post from the customer of an Evansville restaurant has been shared dozens of times, and the restaurant is getting big backlash on social media.More >>
A Facebook post from the customer of an Evansville restaurant has been shared dozens of times, and the restaurant is getting big backlash on social media.More >>
Wal-Mart in Princeton is being evacuated, according to customers who were inside the store.More >>
Wal-Mart in Princeton is being evacuated, according to customers who were inside the store.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.More >>
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
A Waco ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car Friday morning, according to Waco ISD spokesperson Bruce Gietzen.More >>
A Waco ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car Friday morning, according to Waco ISD spokesperson Bruce Gietzen.More >>