Police: Man drove twice the speed limit at twice the legal BAC

Police say an Evansville man was caught driving 70 miles per hour down Green River Road, while he was drinking.

Just before 2:30 Wednesday morning, officers say they clocked Richard Wise driving more than twice the legal limit. The posted limit is 35 miles per hour in the 200 block of S. Green River.

Officers say Wise smelled like booze, and had red eyes and slurred speech. They say a cold beer was in the cup holder of his truck.

Police say he failed several sobriety tests, and had a blood alcohol level of .146.

